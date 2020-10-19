BYOBag: New York plastic bag ban begins today

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Don’t forget your reusable bags when you go to the store! The plastic bag ban is officially in effect.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will officially begin enforcing the plastic bag ban on October 19, 2020 as per the Bag Reduction Law.

According to the NYSDEC, this law will cut down on plastic waste as 23 billion plastic bags are used annually. These bags contribute to recycling and disposal issues.

As stated on the DEC website, the Bag Waste Reduction Law will ban all plastic carryout bags from distribution to anyone required to collect ew York State sales tax. The ban also applies to bag manufacturers and consumers.

The DEC stated that under the law, cities and counties will be required to adopt a five-cent paper carry-out bag reduction fee. Those who apply to SNAP and WIC will be exempt from this regulation.

Additionally, stores covered under the NYS Plastic Bag Reduction, Reuse and Recycling Act will be required to collect plastic bags for recycling.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is continuing to encourage New Yorkers to bring their own reusable bag to stores as the ban has began.

Previously, the plastic bag ban in New York State took effect on March 1, 2020, but was not enforced due to an agreement stemming from the lawsuit brought by Poly-Pak Industries, Inc. New York State Supreme Court issued a decision on August 20, 2020, which uphold the law, stating the DEC could begin enforcing the ban on October 19, 2020.

Those wishing to submit a complaints on NYS Bag Waste Reduction Law, Plastic Bag Reduction and Recycling Law and corresponding regulation violations can email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov or call 518-402-8706.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.