POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is recognizing its most recent cohort of cadets and officers.

In mid-December, SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute recognized the graduates of its Fall 2021 police academy, which included a cohort of nine cadets and three officers.

The nine cadets graduated from a 15-week program after completing Phase 1 of the New York State Municipal Basic Police Training. This included 56 of the full 60 components throughout the Fall 2021 semester.

According to Police Academy Director Sonny Duquette, these students are now considered pre-employment trained, which will allow municipal agencies to hire trainees off their civil service lists.

“They are simply already police trained. In other instances, where cadets opt to go into other branches of law enforcement, they have made themselves that much more marketable as they now have a police academy on their resume. This has a plethora of value,” Duquette said in a press release.

Duquette added that the academy has had cadets offered positions across the State, as well as in Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania. The nine most recent cadets are listed below:

Tanner Armstrong, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Enma Bautista, East Patchogue, N.Y.

Katerina D’Agnese, Carmel, N.Y.

Payton Horton, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Andrew Hyde, Fulton, N.Y.

Riley Martire, Rossie, N.Y.

Benjamin Roberts, Center Conway, N.H.

Nick Torrado, Pert Jervis, N.Y.

Blaine Youngs, Hammond, N.Y.

In addition to these cadets, three SUNY Potsdam police academy students received their New York State DCJS/OPS Special Patrolman Certifications during the Fall 2021 semester. This includes hired Peace Officer John Barney and Robert Van Deusen and Deborah Fitzpatrick.

In order to be eligible for the SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute, candidates must be a junior or senior in their undergraduate studies, have a minimum of a 2.5-grade point average and possess a driver’s license.