Calcium Primary School BOCES staff member tests positive for COVID-19, impacted classes switch to remote

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier has announced that a BOCES staff member at Calcium Primary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES on November 23, 2020.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, as there is a likelihood for precautionary quarantine for other BOCES staff members and students, impacted self-contained BOCES classes will follow a remote schedule on November 24, 2020.

Superintendent Dobmeier stated that the District is currently working with Jefferson Lewis BOCES and the Jefferson County Public Health Department to perform contact tracing.

Additionally, extra cleaning is confirmed to occur in areas frequented by the BOCES staff member.

The Indian River Central School District previously confirmed on Monday that an additional staff member at Calcium Primary School tested positive for the virus.

As of November 23, ten cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the District.

