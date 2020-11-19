Calcium Primary School student tests positive for coronavirus, 5th case in Indian River Central School District

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 in the community.

Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier announced on Thursday that a student at the Calcium Primary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the student who tested positive for the virus has not been present in school for more than one week. Stating, “there appears to be little or no impact on member of [the] school community.”

Superintendent Dobmeier also stated that additional cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the student and IRCD’s COVID-19 safety precautions have “greatly reduced the chance of the virus transmission in the school setting.”

As of November 19, 2020, five positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Three of these have impacted students and two have impacted staff or teachers.

