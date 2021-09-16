Call for artists: Watertown seeking designs for Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all artists! Now is your chance to have designs featured in downtown Watertown.

Through funding from the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the City of Watertown is seeking to commission an artist or artistic team to create a Public Art project on its Public Square. Specifically, the City is seeking proposals for a freestanding original work of art such as a sculpture.

According to the City, the overall area for the piece is approximately 900 square feet in size, with a tree on each corner and the gazebo to the West. Trees are to remain in place and must be protected during installation. The artist may choose to use as little, or as much of the area as needed.

Additionally, if the budget allows, artists may include site amenities such as benches and landscaping. The total project budget is currently set at $155,000 and is inclusive of all costs, including artist’s fees and expenses, taxes, materials, permit fees, travel, shopping, crafting, insurance fees, site preparation, equipment rental, lighting, electrical, fabrication and installation or execution of the artwork.

During the project, the chosen artist will be expected to work with City staff to develop a specific plan. This will include a final design, selecting materials, obtaining permits and insurance, fabricating and installing the artwork and providing instructions for preservation.

This is planned to be located on the center island of Watertown’s Public Square. This project is open to all practicing and professional artists, however, preference will be given to women and minority-owned businesses.

All proposals will be reviewed and ranked by the Project Review Committee. Applications are due by November 1, 2021. Once an artist is chosen, the installation of the artwork is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022.