Calling all birders: Thousand Island Land Trust to host two-part birding trek

2019 Participants discuss the shrubland area of the Golden-winged Warbler habitat at Otter Creek Preserve and Nature Trail (photo: TILT)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Birders unite!

The Thousand Islands Land Trust is taking interested birders “under its wing” for a two-part birding trek starting this week.

According to TILT, the trek is aimed at beginning and novice birders, but will also provide insight for those looking to learn from local enthusiasts or those hoping to strengthen identification skills.

The first part of the trek, the Virtual eBird Training, will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. The training will help demonstrate how to use the eBird app on a smart device to log bird sighting data.

Then on Saturday, May 15, participants will look to the skies, trees or ground and meet at the Otter Creek Preserve and Nature Trail for TILT’s Warbler Walk. Participants will walk the trail, which is claimed to be an ideal habitat for shrubland birds, while learning identification tips.

The walk will begin at 7 a.m. and participants are encouraged to bring a pair of binoculars if they have them.

Interested participants are asked to register in advance for each half of the trek by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, by calling the TILT office at 315-686-5345 or by signing up on the TILT website. Space is limited.