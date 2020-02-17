Calling all taste testers, DPAO hosting Girl Scout Cookie Bake

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) is hosting a Girl Scout Cookie Bake on Saturday, February 29 from 10am-1pm at the William J. McClusky Center in Watertown.

The Watertown DPAO Girl Scout Troop, #50806, will be taking some of the traditional girl scout cookies and creating different treats.

Girl scout cookies will be available for purchase, taste testers are needed and the event is free to the public.

For more information on DPAO’s Girl Scout Cookie Bake, please call Terri at 315-782-5285, ext. 231.

