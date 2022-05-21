CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Camden is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Unit responded to a domestic complaint at a Camden residence around 8:16 p.m. on May 18. After arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries and that there was an active order of protection in place.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 26-year-old Marcus J. Johnson. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt First Degree. Johnson was held at the Oneida County Jail pending an Arraignment in CAP Court.