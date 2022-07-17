CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Camden in Oneida County is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the village.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to The Good Life Tavern located at 69 Main Street in the village of Camden on July 13. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Portner determined that 26-year-old Samantha L. Russell from Taberg and another female were involved in a verbal argument that became physical.

Russell allegedly physically assaulted the female victim causing an injury to her right leg which required surgery. As a result of the investigation, Russell was taken into custody at a family member’s residence in the City of Rome on July 15.

She was charged with Assault in the third degree and lodged in Oneida County Jail. She was arraigned in Centralizing Arraignment Part Court on July 16.

Due to current New York State bail reform laws that are in effect, Russell was released on her own recognizance and is set to appear in Camden Town Court on an upcoming date for the charge of Reckless Third Degree Assault.