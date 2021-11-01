Campfire burns, kills Clinton County woman

BLACK BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have completed the investigation on an accidental death in Clinton County.

According to NYSP, on October 29, troopers and local EMS responded to a residence in the town of Black where Cynthia L. Smart, age 62, was found. Smart was discovered to have suffered extensive burns to her body from a campfire.

Police said that no lifesaving measures were administered upon arrival and Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to the scene, where the victim was then pronounced deceased. Smart’s body was then removed and transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH.

An autopsy was conducted at Glens Falls Hospital on October 31. The cause of death was determined to be severe thermal burns.

Based on the law enforcement investigation and the autopsy, the Clinton County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau has since ruled the manner of death as accidental.