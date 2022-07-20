LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a fire that had grown to almost four acres in Lewis County on July 12.

According to DEC, Forest Rangers Evans and Piersman responded to a report of a fire in the Sand Flats State Forest around 10:30 a.m. on July 12. Upon arriving at the scene, the Rangers discovered a fire that was 3.7 acres in size which was burning leaves, branches, bark, brush, and stems that were on the forest floor.

By 4:50 p.m., Rangers declared the fire was in patrol status and determined the cause was an unquenched campfire. The fire was officially declared out on the morning of July 14.

DEC is continuing to urge New York residents to practice safety when building campfires this summer and reminded residents that dry weather throughout June and July has increased the risk of fires. More information about how to reduce the risk of wildfires can be found on the DEC website.