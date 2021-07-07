Can-Am Festival returning to Sackets Harbor on July 17

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A festival celebrating the two countries that border Lake Ontario is returning to the streets of Sackets Harbor this month.

The Historic Sackets Harbor and the Town of Hounsfield will host the 49th Annual Can-Am Festival on July 17, 2021. This festival was first created in 1971 to celebrate the local relationship to Canada.

This year, the event will feature DownBeat Percussion, a Speedster Challenge and a block party all in the village streets.

Additionally, live musicians will include Ikeys Crossing Music, Double Barrel Blues Bands, Morris and the Hepcats and Hot Kogan on July 17, and Atlas on July 18.

Other events scheduled for the festival are listed below:

Crafters, food vendors and a wine garden: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Horse and Wagon Rides: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vintage Baseball at the Sackets Harbor Historic Battlefield: 12 p.m.

Kite Fest at the Sackets Harbor Historic Battlefield: 1 p.m.

Fortnite tournament: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cornhole tournament on West Main Street: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding marching bands, the annual parade has been cancelled. However, the 2022 festival is set to host one of the North Country’s largest parades in history with over 70 marching bands, floats, animals and other units.

Watch a sneak peak of the event in the player below: