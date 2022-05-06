LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On your mark, get set, RACE!

The Can-Am Speedway is ready to welcome back North Country racing fans at its opening night on Friday, May 6. This is following its season postponement a week prior due to track conditions.

According to Can-Am owners, they are expecting this season to be successful, especially following the reopening of the Canadian border.

“After eight months of off-season, a grueling winter that just didn’t want to quit, and a reopening of the US/Canadian border, racing returns to the north country Friday night,” Owners said in a press release.

The Speedway’s opening night will feature all of its racing division classes. This will include the FABCO DIRTcar Pro Stock, Whitesboro Plow Shop DIRTcar 358 Modified, Bob Johnson Auto Group DIRTcar Sportsman, Marsha Gibbons TLC Real Estate ThunderCar and Donath Motor Worx Limited Sportsman.

Can-Am is also debuting a new racing division for the 2022 season: Panther Frameworx, 602 Crate Sprint Cars. The Speedway said it expects a high number of participants in this division this year.

Races for specific divisions on opening nights are listed below:

FABCO DIRTcar Pro Stock- 20 laps

Whitesboro Plow Shop DIRTcar 358 Modified- 25 laps

Bob Johnson Auto Group DIRTcar Sportsman- 20 laps

Panther Frameworx 602 Crate Sprint Car- 15 laps if less than 10 cars, 20 laps if more than 10

Marsha Gibbons TLC Real Estate ThunderCar- 15 laps

Donath Motor Worx Limited Sportsman- 12 laps

Pit Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with General Admission gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The driver’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. with Hot Laps following at 6:20 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies for the night will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with a performance from Miss Adirondack/ Miss Thousand Islands. Heat races will immediately follow.