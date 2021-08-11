Can-Am Speedway dedicating upcoming race to fallen first responders

Can- Am Speedway’s First Responder Night dedicated to Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse, Watertown Battalion Chief David Lachenauer, New York State Trooper Joel Davis and Emergency Medical Technician Mark Davis

LARFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country first responders will be honored at an upcoming race at the Can-Am Speedway.

On Friday, August 13, Can-Am Speedway will host its First Responders Night. The night will be dedicated to Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse, Watertown Battalion Chief David Lachenauer, New York State Trooper Joel Davis and Emergency Medical Technician Mark Davis.

To honor the fallen first responders, and those continuing to serve, a parade of first responder vehicles will take place during intermission. Firetrucks, police cars, ambulances and other first responder vehicles will be on display throughout the night.

All first responders will receive free grandstand admission by showing their ID at the gate.

Pit Gates will open at 4 p.m., and General Admission gates will open at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., with Hot Laps starting at 6:45 p.m. Opening Ceremonies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. performed live by Miss Adirondack/Miss Thousand Islands. Heat Races will immediately follow.