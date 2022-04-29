LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Opening night has been postponed at the Can-Am Speedway.

According to Can-Am Speedway Officials, the opening night for racing previously scheduled for April 29 has been pushed back a week to Friday, April 6.

Officials said that this is due to unstable track conditions following persistent rain and snow earlier in the week. The Speedway said that racing surfaces were not ideal conditions for its race teams.

Due to this delay, the Speedway has added an open practice for on Sunday, May 1. All teams are eligible to participate.

Six divisions will compete at the Speedway this summer. This will include the DIRTcar 358 Modified track, DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stock, Thunderstock and 602 Crate Sprint Car divisions. All will compete for championship titles throughout the summer.

The speedway will also host special divisions which will include the Big Block Modified and Super DIRTcar Series and the Empire Super Sprints Speed Week.

Following the season-opening, races will be held every Friday night from May to September with the exception of holidays. All stock car events at the Speedway will be on Friday nights unless stated otherwise.

The full racing schedule can be found on the Can-Am Speedway website and is subject to change.