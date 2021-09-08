Can-Am Speedway prepares for final nights of 2021 racing season

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 racing season is coming to a close in the North Country.

The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville is preparing for its final races of the year. Race fans can enjoy two nights of racing this weekend as the Speedways hosts its Showdown in September.

Starting Friday, September 10, the Can-Am Speedway will host DIRTCar Series races for the 358 Modified, Sportsman and Pro Stock divisions. The Ron White Memorial for the Four-Cylinder division will also take place on Friday night.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with General Admission gates opening at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m., with Hot Laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. with heat races immediately following.

On Saturday, September 11, the local race track will host the John Burr Memorial DIRTcar Sportsman Race, Empire Super Sprints and Mod Lites. Race fans can also enjoy a “special treat” as the Speedway hosts the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour, which will showcase classic dirt racing cars and put on a feature race.

The final event of the 2021 race season will be the Endura Race. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday with General Admission gates opening at 4 p.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. with Heat Races immediately following.

Admission prices range for general admission and pit admission by age group. Race fans can also continue to watch the final events on Friday and Saturday, virtually through on-demand digital viewing.