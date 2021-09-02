Can-Am Speedway to crown track champions this Friday

LA FARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The final race is fast-approaching at the Can-Am Speedway in La Fargeville.

After kicking-off its 2021 season in April, the Speedway will host its last race on September 3. This race will feature seasoned drivers and crown this year’s track champions.

According to Can-Am, competition in all division’s is tight. In the Whitesboro Plow Shop DIRTcar 358 Modified division, Tim Fuller and Billy Dunn are currently tied for the top spot.

In the Bob Johnson Auto Group DIRTcar Sportsman division, Tyler Corcoran is barely leading David Rodgers for first place. And in the FABCO DIRTcar Prostocks, the championship will be between Justin White and Burton Ward.

The program will feature Whitesboro Plow Shop DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Bob Johnson Auto Group DIRTcar Sportsman, Donath Motor Worx Limited Sportsman, Marsha Gibbons TLC Real Estate Thunderstocks and the always exciting FABCO DIRTcar Prostocks. At the race, drivers can also qualify for the Roof to Rails Hard Changer Award for DIRTcar 358 Modified and DIRTcar Sportsman or the Hard Luck Award.

On September 3, pit gates will open at 4 p.m., with General Admission opening at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. , with Hot Laps beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Opening ceremonies for the final race will be performed by Miss Adirondack/Miss Thousand Islands at 7:30 p.m. Heat races will immediately follow.

Tickets for the event are broken-down by age group. Online viewing will also remain available for the final race.