Can-Am Speedway Youth Sports Night providing free admission for those wearing sports apparel

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Put on your sports apparel and head to the race track this weekend.

The Can-Am Speedway is hosting a Youth Sports Night for local organized sports teams in the North Country. This event will provide free admission to grandstands to any youth who wears their team apparel or uniform on Friday, August 6.

Additionally, youth are invited to participate in the intermission big wheel race and bring their own big wheel or scooter and helmet. The big wheel race will be split into three age groups, including 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. Winners will receive a Walmart Gift Card and proceeds will be donated to Healthy Kids Running Series in Carthage.

Heat races scheduled for the event include Limited Sportsman, DIRTcar 358 Modified, DIRTcar Sportsman, ThunderStock and DIRTcar Pro Stock.

The pit gate will open at 4 p.m., general admission gate will open at 5 p.m., hot laps will start at 6:45 p.m., and opening ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. Heat races will immediately follow.

The Can-Am Speedway is located at 21047 NYS Route 411, LaFargeville, New York 13656