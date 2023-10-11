NEW YORK (WWTI) – A simple question everyone has asked themselves at some point, “Can I survive a Zombie Apocalypse?” The answer to this silly question may depend on where you live and New Yorkers will be shocked to know the results.

Zombie Apocalypses are more likely to occur on television and in movies rather than in real life; however, that won’t stop your mind from wondering if you could survive. With an increase of Zombie-centric stories on television and in movies over the recent years, Americans’ predilection for the undead is ever-present.

For those who are not in the know… a Zombie Apocalypse usually comes in the form of a disease spread through blood, bites and undead bodies chasing down the living. Cable TV has calculated which states have the best — and the worst — chances of surviving and they brought receipts.

To survive a zombie apocalypse, Cable TV looked at:

The population density in each state;

The gross receipts of farms per capita;

The yearly search volume for Mountain Dew and ramen per state; and

The state’s electricity percentage from solar.

Why those four criteria? Glad you asked, the rationale is simple:

More undead people, more problems;

You’ll need farms for food and trading with other survivors;

You may need to get electricity from the sun; and

The food most likely to survive will probably be Mountain Dew and ramen, according to Cable TV anyway.

Are you ready to find out if New Yorkers will Survive?

Actually, you may not want to know… NY ranks at number 47 on the list, with only Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey less likely to survive than NY. NY has a survivability score of a pitiful 22.34 compared to the most survivable state, North Dakota, which has a score of 74.07.

The full list of all 50 States:

Rank State Score 1 North Dakota 74.07 2 South Dakota 71.12 3 Nebraska 63.35 4 Iowa 61.37 5 Nevada 53.42 6 Kansas 52.5 7 Utah 52.28 8 Arkansas 51.25 9 Vermont 50.55 10 Wyoming 50.03 11 Idaho 49.48 12 Minnesota 49.27 13 West Virginia 49.25 14 Wisconsin 48.56 15 California 48.48 16 Kentucky 46.76 17 Indiana 45.32 18 Montana 43.56 19 Mississippi 43.45 20 Hawaii 43.33 21 Missouri 42.98 22 Oklahoma 42.63 23 New Mexico 42.42 24 Maine 41.52 25 North Carolina 41.19 26 Ohio 40.23 27 Alabama 40.06 28 Colorado 39.57 29 Georgia 39.41 30 Michigan 39.2 31 Arizona 38.97 32 Illinois 36.66 33 South Carolina 36.23 34 Tennessee 36.11 35 Louisiana 34.46 36 Alaska 34.45 37 Oregon 34.42 38 Texas 34.26 39 Virginia 33.74 40 Delaware 30.23 41 New Hampshire 29.56 42 Washington 29.01 43 Pennsylvania 28.91 44 Florida 27.59 45 Massachusetts 26.65 46 Maryland 23.43 47 New York 22.34 48 Rhode Island 20.3 49 Connecticut 18.13 50 New Jersey 6.73

For a more in-depth analysis visit Cable TV’s website.

So, Can You Survive?