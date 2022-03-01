(WWTI) — News out of Canada will impact traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

On March 1, Transport Canada said that it will soon ban Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters, including the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway.

This was confirmed in an announcement from Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray.

According to the Canadian leaders, these actions are a part of ongoing coordination efforts among G7 partners following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada also recently banned Russian aircraft to enter Canadian airspace on February 27.

The leaders said this ban aims to “hold Russian leadership accountable for its escalating aggression.”

“Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine. Canada will continue to do what is necessary to respond,” Minister of Transport Alghabra said in a press release. “Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian ports and internal waters to Russian-owned or registered ships. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

This ban on Russian ships and fishing vessels is expected to take effect later this week through the Special Economic Measures Act.