Canada goose hunting season to begin next week in NNY

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Canada goose hunting season has set an official opening date statewide.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner announced that the 2020 season will open on September 1. The opening of the season will help control the overpopulation of the resident Canada geese.

“New York’s resident Canada goose population remains above our population goal throughout the state,” said Commissioner Seggos. “The state’s goose hunters are partners in DEC’s efforts to manage the resident goose population and reduce their negative impacts on property owners and public health. September goose seasons provide hunters with an excellent and early opportunity to get out and pursue resident geese before most other hunting seasons begin.”

According to the DEC, “resident” birds are those that do not migrate significant distances. In the past 25 years, the resident Canada geese population has increased by at least 280,000 birds statewide.

Any hunter 16 years of age or older must have a 2020-2021 federal duck stamp signed across the face of the stamp with ink.

Hunters interested in participating must possess a 2020-2021 hunting license, and be registered for the 2020-2021 New York Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program.

The September Canada goose season occurs in all goose hunting zones except the Western Long Island zone. All upstate areas are open September 1 through 25.

