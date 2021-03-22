Canada Steamship Lines to test biodiesel in half its fleet during 2021 navigation season

QUEBEC, CANADA (WWTI) — As the 2021 navigation season kicked off for portions of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway, a wide-scale shipping company announced their focus on sustainability for the new season.

During the official Seaway Opening ceremony on March 22, The Canada Steamship Lines’ Group President and CEO Louis Martel announced that the company will be testing green fuels over the course of the 2021 navigation season. These testing methodologies will examine second generation biodiesel on half of its fleet.

According to CSL, this is a first for the Great Lakes shipping industry. These tests are also a follow-up to CSL’s successful trials of B100 biodiesel fuel on the main engines of two ships in 2020.

“Replacing fossil fuel with biodiesel on vessels requires no modification of existing equipment and provides a viable carbon neutral fuel source over its lifecycle,” stated Martel. “This is what makes biofuels a very attractive option to reduce our environmental footprint, and we are eager to continue testing them and other solutions that offer the potential to contribute to cleaner air and waterways.”

Canada Steamship Lines kicked off the Seaway’s 63rd navigation season as the Trillium Class self-unloading ship Baie St. Paul was the first vessel to transit St. Lambert Lock on Monday.