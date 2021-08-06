Canadian Border to reopen Monday: What U.S. travelers need to know

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On August 9 at midnight, United States residents will once again be able to travel to the neighbor to the North.

According to the Government of Canada, for all those fully vaccinated, some exemptions will be imposed. This includes mandatory quarantines, hotel stopovers for air travelers and the day-eight testing requirement. These individuals must also have no symptoms or signs of COVID-19, have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to entering Canada, with proof uploaded onto ArriveCAN, and meet all other entry requirements.

Accepted COVID-19 vaccines in Canada include the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. All other vaccines are not permitted, but this list may be expanded in the future.

All travelers will be required to follow certain protocols and requirements to be allowed into Canada. This includes COVID-19 testing requirements, quarantine plans, proof of vaccination and potential arrival testing.

Specifically, all who are five years of age or older, regardless of citizenship, must provide proof of a COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. Regardless of vaccination status, individuals must provide an accepted type of test, not an antigen test, less than 72 hours old. If the test is more than 72 hours old, travelers will be required to get a new pre-entry molecular test in the United States.

When travelers arrive at the border, either electronic or paper test results must be presented to the Canadian Border Service Agency. These results must include the name and date of birth of the traveler, name and address of where the test was administered, date of the test, type of test, and test result.

U.S. travelers will also be required to have a quarantine plan in place in case they do not qualify for exemptions. This includes any travelers with COVID-19 symptoms.

The three-night hotel stopover requirement will also be eliminated for air travelers arriving by air after 12:01 a.m. on August 9. Additionally, tentatively on September 7, all other foreign nationals who qualify as fully vaccinated will be permitted into Canada.

At this time, these guidelines only apply to United States residents traveling to Canada. The United States border remains closed to non-essential travel through August 21, 2021.