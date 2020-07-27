Canadian fishing pro wins first Elite title at Bassmaster on the St. Lawrence River

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, has won the 2020 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 97 pounds, 8 ounces. (Photo Credits: Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River came to a close on July 26, Canadian pro Chris Johnston took home the win.

Although his home waters remained off limits throughout the weekend, Johnston took home the $102,000 prize with a total of 20 smallmouth bass that weighed 97 pounds, 8 ounces.

Johnston became the first Canadian to earn the Elite title and only competitor to break 20 pounds each day throughout the tournament. He placed second on Day 1 with 27-0 and held that position until the final day.

Entering the final competition day, roughly 2 pounds off the lead, Johnston added a final limit of 22-12 to surge ahead of Connecticut pro Paul Mueller. Mueller had led the event all three days going into the final round.

“This has been a crazy year fishing-wise for me; I had two of the worst tournaments probably in my career and to bounce back and win on the St. Lawrence, of all places, is just incredible,” said Johnston. “I’ve wanted a big tournament win on the St. Lawrence River bad, and it finally came together.”

The tournament’s first three days offered mostly calm conditions, but the final day brought saw strong southwest winds which rough conditions. Many remaining anglers elected to stay in the safe confines on the St. Lawrence River.

Mueller’s second prize earnings came to $27,000. Mueller also took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program.

Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., finished third with 84-2. Mosley’s’ daily weights were 24-2, 19-13, 20-4 and 19-15.

The tournament was hosted by Jefferson County in cooperation with the Village of Clayton and the 1000 Islands Clayton Chamber of Commerce, and was the first of the Bassmaster Elite series to be held in the village of Clayton.

