CORNWALL, ONTARIO (WWTI) — Demonstrations in Canada protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates closed in on the North Country over the weekend.

On February 12, the Cornwall Police Service in Ontario, Canada reported that numerous farming tractors and motor vehicles arrived at the Canadian Port of Entry to protest COVID-19 related mandates.

Similar protests and demonstrations a part of the “Freedom Convoy” have been led throughout Canada, including its capital city of Ottawa. Many demonstrators have been truckers urging to end vaccine mandates at U.S. ports of entry.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

According to CPS, demonstrations interrupted the normal flow of traffic at the Canadian port of entry, however, the Seaway International Bridge which connects Cornwall to Massena remained open to traffic.

In the initial report of the demonstration CPS stated the following in a press release:

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) respects the rights of Canadians to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. All members of the general public, road users, residents, and businesses also have the right to a safe environment. Our police service recognizes the need to balance individual rights and freedoms with the need to maintain public peace and order. For this reason, the CPS is looking to maintain open communication with everyone involved in the demonstration and use a reasoned and tempered approach, while ensuring the proper use of police discretion to guide our response. We are closely monitoring the demonstration at the Cornwall Port of Entry and are working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to proactively respond. The CPS has initiated communications with the main organizers; however, we must urge anyone involved to not engage in illegal activity, nor endanger members of the public or first responders, including police personnel, or jeopardize public peace. Those found committing crimes and acts of violence will be investigated and charges will be laid. This includes enforcement of traffic related offences and the investigation of any criminal acts.

Although these demonstrations lasted throughout the day on February 12 near the North Country, no criminal activity or offenses were reported by law enforcement.

As of 6 p.m. on February 12, the CPS confirmed that all vehicles involved in the demonstration had vacated the area. Following this confirmation, the area was fully reopened to traffic.

The Ontario Provincial Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Ministry of Transportation and the City of Cornwall all provided assistance during the demonstration.