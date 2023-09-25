MASSENA, N.Y (WWTI) – A Canadian freighter that ran aground near Cornwall, Ontario Sunday, September 24 is still grounded in the St. Lawrence River on Monday, September 25.

The Canadian ship NACC Argonaut ran aground on Sunday and that has caused traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway to be blocked.

The United States Department of Transportation made a post on social media that its working with their Canadian counterparts to restore normal passage on the waterway.

A pair of tugboats have been sent to the area to help refloat the other vessel. One tug will help stabilize the grounded ship while the other will perform salvage operations.