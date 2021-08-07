Canadian waters reopen to U.S. boaters on August 9

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canadian Border Service Agency has updated their policy regarding recreational boaters traveling through Canadian waters.

The CBSA announced that starting August 9 fully vaccinated United States citizens will be able to travel across the border if they meet certain protocols and requirements.

Like those crossing the border on land, travelers arriving by boat will also be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test, quarantine plans through ArriveCAN, and proof of vaccination.

If a boat is not going to land in Canada they are not required to provide the pre-arrival test or any plans to quarantine. In order for this to apply, boaters cannot make contact with another boat or anchor while in Canadian waters, unless they are anchoring in accordance with the right of innocent passage under international law.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said that the new regulation will have a positive impact locally.

“Recreational boating along the St. Lawrence is a staple for many North Country families and critical for our seasonal industries,” Stefanik said. “Canada has restricted access to Canadian waters since the border closure has been in place, even for U.S. boaters with no intentions of docking in Canada. I’ve worked closely with Ambassador Hillman on this issue since it first arose last summer and I’m proud to deliver these results for the North Country and secure this important fix.”

At this time, these guidelines only apply to United States residents traveling to Canada. The United States border remains closed to non-essential travel through August 21, 2021.