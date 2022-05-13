AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has released an unofficial list of candidates for its upcoming election.

This includes candidates for Traffic Court Judge 1, Chief Judge, Tribal Sub Chief and Tribal Chief. All candidates are listed below:

Tribal Chief

Beverly Cook

Cheryl Jacobs

Joshua Sargent

Isaac White

Tribal Sub-Chief

Brenden White

Derrick King

Debra Rourke

Emily Lauzon

Shelley Jacobs

Chief Judge

Carrie Garrow

Michele Mitchell

Traffic Court Judge 1

Lois Terrance

All candidates listed above completed and submitted their paperwork by the deadline of Wednesday, May 11, 2022. An official list of candidates will be released by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Board of Elections by May 20, 2022.