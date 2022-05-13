AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has released an unofficial list of candidates for its upcoming election.
This includes candidates for Traffic Court Judge 1, Chief Judge, Tribal Sub Chief and Tribal Chief. All candidates are listed below:
Tribal Chief
- Beverly Cook
- Cheryl Jacobs
- Joshua Sargent
- Isaac White
Tribal Sub-Chief
- Brenden White
- Derrick King
- Debra Rourke
- Emily Lauzon
- Shelley Jacobs
Chief Judge
- Carrie Garrow
- Michele Mitchell
Traffic Court Judge 1
- Lois Terrance
All candidates listed above completed and submitted their paperwork by the deadline of Wednesday, May 11, 2022. An official list of candidates will be released by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Board of Elections by May 20, 2022.