WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s officially election day in the United States, as many voters across the country will cast their vote in person.
In the North Country region, many names are on the ballot for, not only Presidential, but Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly races.
These are the candidates North Country voters will see on their ballots:
Jefferson County
Congressional: 21st Congressional District
- Tedra Cobb (D)
- Elise Stefanik (R)
State Senate: Senate District 48
- Patricia Ritchie (R)
State Assembly: District 116
- Alex Hammond (D)
- Mark Walczyk (R)
State Assembly: District 117
- Kenneth Blankenbush (R)
State Assembly: District 12
- Gail Tosh (D)
- William Barclay (R)
Lewis County
State Senate: District 47
- Joseph Griffo (R)
State Assembly: District 117
- Kenneth Blankenbush (R)
St. Lawrence County
State Senate: District 45
- Kimberly Davis (D)
- Dan Stec (R)
State Assembly: District 115
- D. Billy Jones (D)
State Assembly: District 118
- Robert Smullen (R)
