ALL NEW YORK RACES

Central New York

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

Long Island

Capital Region

Lower Hudson Valley

Plattsburgh Area

Utica Area

NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS

NEW YORK PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL RESULTS

Candidates North Country voters will see on their ballots

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s officially election day in the United States, as many voters across the country will cast their vote in person.

In the North Country region, many names are on the ballot for, not only Presidential, but Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly races.

These are the candidates North Country voters will see on their ballots:

Jefferson County

Congressional: 21st Congressional District

  • Tedra Cobb (D)
  • Elise Stefanik (R)

State Senate: Senate District 48

  • Patricia Ritchie (R)

State Assembly: District 116

  • Alex Hammond (D)
  • Mark Walczyk (R)

State Assembly: District 117

  • Kenneth Blankenbush (R)

State Assembly: District 12

  • Gail Tosh (D)
  • William Barclay (R)

Lewis County

State Senate: District 47

  • Joseph Griffo (R)

State Assembly: District 117

  • Kenneth Blankenbush (R)

St. Lawrence County

State Senate: District 45

  • Kimberly Davis (D)
  • Dan Stec (R)

State Assembly: District 115

  • D. Billy Jones (D)

State Assembly: District 118

  • Robert Smullen (R)

For stories leading up to the election, and results, visit ABC50’s Your Local Election Headquarters.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds