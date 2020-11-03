WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s officially election day in the United States, as many voters across the country will cast their vote in person.

In the North Country region, many names are on the ballot for, not only Presidential, but Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly races.

These are the candidates North Country voters will see on their ballots:

Jefferson County

Congressional: 21st Congressional District

Tedra Cobb (D)

Elise Stefanik (R)

State Senate: Senate District 48

Patricia Ritchie (R)

State Assembly: District 116

Alex Hammond (D)

Mark Walczyk (R)

State Assembly: District 117

Kenneth Blankenbush (R)

State Assembly: District 12

Gail Tosh (D)

William Barclay (R)

Lewis County

State Senate: District 47

Joseph Griffo (R)

State Assembly: District 117

Kenneth Blankenbush (R)

St. Lawrence County

State Senate: District 45

Kimberly Davis (D)

Dan Stec (R)

State Assembly: District 115

D. Billy Jones (D)

State Assembly: District 118

Robert Smullen (R)

For stories leading up to the election, and results, visit ABC50’s Your Local Election Headquarters.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.