Canton announces dates for 2021 Dairy Princess Days

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dairy Princess Days will once again return to Canton later this summer.

The Village of Canton announced on Thursday that the 2021 Dairy Princess Days will take place on August 13 and August 14, 2021, which will include the annual St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival in the Park on August 14.

With this announcement, the village has begun to seek vendors, float participants and live band or music entertainment for the two-day event.

The parade will follow the theme “Milk for All,” and will welcome parade floats, bands, walking units, fire trucks and personnel and antique tractors.

Additionally, parade participants will be judged and given prizes and awards on most colorful and most creative. However, floats or vehicles are prohibited from throwing candy. All entrants planning on dispensing candy will be required to advise the committee in advance, and walkers will be required to walk along the crowd to toss candy.

Both vendors and parade participants must register through the Canton Chamber of Commerce through August 1, 2021.

Those interested in performing at the festival are asked to contact the Canton Chamber of Commerce directly.

St. Lawrence County Dairy Festival activities in the park will begin at 10 a.m. with the Dairy Princess Parade beginning promptly at 1 p.m. on August 14, 2021.