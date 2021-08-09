Canton applying for funding, seeking input from businesses impacted by COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Canton is seeking input from local small businesses as it is applying for additional funding.

Specifically, Canton is applying for funds through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help support small businesses and microenterprises with fewer than 25 employees that have been impacted by the pandemic. Funding through the CDBG CARES Act can be used to address improvements that support customers staff safety and improve resiliency.

According to Canton, if awarded, the town would offer grants to businesses that create jobs for individuals of low-moderate income. Funds could be used for new equipment or fixtures to guide social distancing, technology to increase efficiency and implement post-COVID business practices.

Those businesses interested in participating would be required to show how the pandemic has negatively impacted their businesses and demonstrate economic hardship. Reimbursements can be requested for costs back to January 21, 2020.

Canton added that priority will be given to businesses unable to access other state or federal sources. Assistance to businesses with over 25 employees will be considered, but will be subject to demonstration of need and impact on the remaining small businesses in the community yet to receive support.

Additionally, the town is looking to address the childcare needs of parent and families. Canton is encouraging childcare providers who were negatively impacted by COVID-19 or would benefit from funding in order to make improvements to apply for the funding.

Those qualifying small businesses are encouraged to complete a brief survey on the Town of Canton website, or contact the Canton Office of Community Economic Development prior to 4 p.m. on August 18, 2021. Full eligibility requirements can be found on the CDBG CARES Act website.