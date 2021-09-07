Canton awarded $32K grant for tree maintenance on Village Green

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton is seeking proposals from arborists certified to complete tree maintenance.

According to Officials, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has awarded the Village of Canton a $32,000 grant to perform maintenance on trees in the Village Green. The Village is now seeking a International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist.

Officials stated that this project will improve the Village Green which is a public park and central gathering place for the community. It is also a part of a larger revitalization project that includes restoration of a historic fountain, repaving of pathways and new tree plantings.

The maintenance work will also mitigate any hazard concerns. Officials stated that actions will both preserve individual trees and the character of the park.

For this project, the chosen arborist would conduct work on the trees. This will include soil aeration and mulching on 21 trees, removing 13 trees, crown cleaning 16 trees, conducting formative pruning on two trees, cabling four trees and stumping and grinding 13 trees. All actions were recommended in Canton’s Tree Inventory completed in 2019 and updated in 2021.

The selected contractor will also be responsible for a full cleanup of the site. A proposal must include a cover letter, approach to the project, proposed project schedule and completed bidding table.

A tour of the subject property can be accommodated for interested contractors by appointments. To make arrangements, contact Reverend Mike Catanzaro at 716-857-0111.

Proposals for this project at due by 4 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021.