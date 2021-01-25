Canton Central School District closes early following new COVID-19 case

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton Central School District immediately altered instruction methods on Monday following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case.

Canton Central School District administration confirmed on Monday morning that a staff member at F.S. Banford Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus. Shortly following this announcement, the district closed at 11 a.m.

According to Canton Administration, this immediate switch from in-person instruction was to allow for contact tracing following the positive COVID-19 case.

The District announced that afternoon BOCES was also cancelled for Monday, January 25, 2021.

As of January 22, 2021 the following data is the most updated for the Canton Central School District according to the New York State School COVID-19 report card. Monday’s case is not yet reflected.