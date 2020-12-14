Canton Central School District confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, to remain remote through January 4

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases and instruction.

Canton Central School District shared publicly on Monday that four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the district. According to the District, a student at the elementary school, a middle school student and two high school students have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following contact tracing by St. Lawrence Department of Public Health, Canton has announced that the District will be fully remote through January 4, 2021. CCSD stated that this switch is due to staffing issues at all three buildings.

Additionally, those students who attend the BOCES ABA program at Canton will remain remote until further notice.

However, those students who attend Seaway Tech and out-of-district Special Education programs will continue to attend in-person instruction.

As of December 14, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Canton Central School District.

