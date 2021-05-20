Canton Central School District hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — With consent from a parent or guardian, local students can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in school next week.

The Canton Central School District and St. Lawrence County Public Health is hosting a vaccination clinic on May 24 in the Canton High School Auditorium.

The clinic be specifically for children ages 12 to 18 and will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Canton Superintendent Rob Burke, vaccinations will be available by appointment only and all students must complete and present a consent form by Friday, May 21, or a parent may present the form at the clinic on Monday.

Additionally, parents or guardians are permitted to accompany children during the clinic.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and registration can be completed on the New York State website.