Canton Central School District proposes $27.5M capital project

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Central School District has proposed a capital project focused on campus-wide improvements.
As included in the proposal, “driving forces” for the project include addressing health and safety issues, results from a building condition survey, facility issues and instructional needs.
According to the District goals for the project include addressing issues with the kitchen and serving lines, elevators, mechanical upgrades to the main campus, updating instructional spaces, the high school main office, athletic and community spaces and parking.
The District confirmed that the total maximum cost is expected to be $27.5 million with a total tax impact per $1,000 of assess value at $0.5491.
The project scope is detailed below.
Kitchen and serving lines
- Dishwashers
- Parts are obsolete
- High school unit is over 40 years old
- Middle and elementary school units have exceeded life expectancy
- Serving lines
- Warming reservoirs are currently leaking
- Electrical components and wiring are currently burning out
- One high school school unit is beyond repair
- Accessibility
- Serving lines are currently not sized to allow access for individuals with wheelchairs
Elevators
- All are in need of upgrades to motors and mechanical components
- All frequently stop operation with passengers inside
- According to district contractors, essential components are worn beyond repair
Main campus mechanical upgrades
- Replace remaining two domestic hot water boilers
- Upgrade 1998 HVAC systems
- Remove fuel oil storage tank at the back of the building
- Replace main water supply lines from the street to the building
- Replace the remaining original sanitary sewer lines and manholes
- Replace insulated metal panels at the windows in the Middle School
- Replace exterior facades
Instructional spaces
- Relocate and renovate CTE and STEM classrooms and shops
- Remodel the current prop room into a dressing room
- Update the auditorium curtain control system
- Update the auditorium lighting control system
High school main office
- Relocation of the main office for security access at the front doors
- Addition of conference space for parents and students to meet with privacy
Banford office
- Renovate for family access to the office without entering the building
Athletics and community spaces
- Relocate the pool to the high school athletic complex
- Renovate the fitness center and increase space
- Relocate the high school locker rooms
- Relocate the concession stand to allow for both interior and exterior service
- Add restrooms accessible from the outside
New athletic field
- Creation of multi-purpose artificial turf field located directly behind the Middle School
- Lighting for new turf field
Parking and driveways
- New parking lot on the current soccer field
- Reconstruction of all existing parking lots and driveways
- Replace concrete walkways that are broken and dangerous
Bus garage
- Replace failing electrical and HVAC systems
- Replace the fuel island
- Reconstruct portions of the asphalt driveway
Voting on the proposed project will take place on May 18, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Canton High School Library. Absentee ballots can be obtained through the District Clerk’s office.
The Canton Central School District stated that design is expected to be completed by March 2022, bidding by December 2022 and construction in January of 2023.