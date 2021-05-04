Canton Central School District proposes $27.5M capital project

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Central School District has proposed a capital project focused on campus-wide improvements.

As included in the proposal, “driving forces” for the project include addressing health and safety issues, results from a building condition survey, facility issues and instructional needs.

According to the District goals for the project include addressing issues with the kitchen and serving lines, elevators, mechanical upgrades to the main campus, updating instructional spaces, the high school main office, athletic and community spaces and parking.

The District confirmed that the total maximum cost is expected to be $27.5 million with a total tax impact per $1,000 of assess value at $0.5491.

The project scope is detailed below.

Kitchen and serving lines

Dishwashers Parts are obsolete High school unit is over 40 years old Middle and elementary school units have exceeded life expectancy

Serving lines Warming reservoirs are currently leaking Electrical components and wiring are currently burning out One high school school unit is beyond repair

Accessibility Serving lines are currently not sized to allow access for individuals with wheelchairs



Elevators

All are in need of upgrades to motors and mechanical components

All frequently stop operation with passengers inside

According to district contractors, essential components are worn beyond repair

Main campus mechanical upgrades

Replace remaining two domestic hot water boilers

Upgrade 1998 HVAC systems

Remove fuel oil storage tank at the back of the building

Replace main water supply lines from the street to the building

Replace the remaining original sanitary sewer lines and manholes

Replace insulated metal panels at the windows in the Middle School

Replace exterior facades

Instructional spaces

Relocate and renovate CTE and STEM classrooms and shops

Remodel the current prop room into a dressing room

Update the auditorium curtain control system

Update the auditorium lighting control system

High school main office

Relocation of the main office for security access at the front doors

Addition of conference space for parents and students to meet with privacy

Banford office

Renovate for family access to the office without entering the building

Athletics and community spaces

Relocate the pool to the high school athletic complex

Renovate the fitness center and increase space

Relocate the high school locker rooms

Relocate the concession stand to allow for both interior and exterior service

Add restrooms accessible from the outside

New athletic field

Creation of multi-purpose artificial turf field located directly behind the Middle School

Lighting for new turf field

Parking and driveways

New parking lot on the current soccer field

Reconstruction of all existing parking lots and driveways

Replace concrete walkways that are broken and dangerous

Bus garage

Replace failing electrical and HVAC systems

Replace the fuel island

Reconstruct portions of the asphalt driveway

Voting on the proposed project will take place on May 18, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Canton High School Library. Absentee ballots can be obtained through the District Clerk’s office.

The Canton Central School District stated that design is expected to be completed by March 2022, bidding by December 2022 and construction in January of 2023.