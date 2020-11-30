Canton Central switches to remote instruction following transportation employees put in quarantine

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction.

Canton Central School District Superintendent Rob Burke announced on Sunday night that five transportation employees have been put in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures. Accompanying this announcement was the confirmation that the District will switch to remote learning for several days.

According to Superintendent Burke, this decision was made as a shortage of transportation staff is predicted and the unknown number of possible student contacts.

Superintendent Burke stated that the District will switch to remote instruction through at least December 3. This switch applies to all students attending out of district programs, including Seaway Tech, BOCES Special Education programs and English Language Learner Programs.

According to the New York State School COVID-19 report card, as of November 23, five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Canton Central School District.

