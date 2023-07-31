CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Chamber of Commerce has voted in favor of merging with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Comemrce.

Canton’s members voted 36-6 to in favor of the merger in a meeting on Tuesday, July 25. Two other chambers, Massena and Ogdensburg, voted in favor of merging with the county chamber earlier in the year.

Earlier in the year, the St. Lawrence County chamber released a feasibility study that concluded merging would be beneficial. The study said an integrated chamber would “best serve the communities throughout the county …[and] to pursue the full range of services that would benefit the collective businesses in each community.”

It would also allow for community-specific initiatives and community-dedicated staff per municipal contracts among other benefits.