Canton closes town clerk’s office, requires masks in municipal building

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rise in COVID-19 cases locally is causing many villages and towns to limit and restrict access to buildings.

Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Mayor Michael Dalton have closed the Town Clerk’s office. This took effect on September 7 and will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, masks are required for all individuals entering the Municipal Building. But due to increased COVID concerns, residents are strongly encouraged to mail all payments to 60 Main Street or utilize the drop box in the Municipal building lobby.

Appointments are also encouraged for specific departments. A full directory of village departments can be found on Canton’s website.