Canton Community Fund grant supports Yoga Loft project

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Community Fund has awarded a grant of $2,000 to Canton’s Yoga Loft to help the nonprofit wellness center renovate its new facility at 21 Miner Street.

The renovations will add classroom space, enhance accessibility and improve signage, among other advantages. Yoga Loft officials hope to move into the new, remodeled space this summer.

The Canton Community Fund board of directors strongly encourages representatives of nonprofit groups and organizations that serve the Town and Village of Canton to apply for funding to further their projects that have a community-wide benefit.

Recent grant recipients include the Church & Community Program, Canton Day Care Center, the Canton and Morley public libraries, the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation and Canton Central Schools.

Grant guidelines, as well as tips for making a gift and other information about the Canton Community Fund, can be found at www.cantoncommunityfund.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.