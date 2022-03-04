CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 testing site will shut down in Canton on Friday.

St. Lawrence Health confirmed that the COVID-19 Testing Center operated by Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be closing its Canton site at the end of the day on March 4. This site is located in the EJ Noble Medical Building on 80 Main Street in Canton.

According to SLH, the closure of this site is due to the downward trend of COVID-positive cases and the declining need for on-site testing.

However, the Health System will continue to operate three regional COVDI-19 Testing centers in St. Lawrence County. This includes sites in Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena.

Anyone who has been exposed, or thinks they may have contracted the virus, should be tested at one of these sites and reserve the Emergency Department for emergent care needs.

Testing appointments can be scheduled at the three locations at the following times:

Potsdam, 145 Market Street Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gouverneur, 77 West Barney Street Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Massena, 273 Andrews Street Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Testing is also conducted on a walk-in basis is also being from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Urgent Care in Potsdam and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Urgent Care in Canton.

Testing appointments can be scheduled online through SLH, or by calling the SLH COVID Hotline at 315-261-6240.