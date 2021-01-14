Canton DMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A DMV in St. Lawrence County is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle confirmed on Wednesday that the Department of Motor Vehicles in Canton, New York will be closed for the remainder of the work week.

The Department will be officially closed on both Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15, 2021.

According to Doyle, this closure is due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Doyle confirmed that the Office will be deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening. The Canton DMV is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, January 19, following the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.