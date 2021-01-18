Canton DMV to have limited staffing following temporary COVID-19 closure

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Staff will be limited at the Canton DMV this week.

The Department of Motor Vehicles in Canton, New York shared on Monday that throughout the week, they expect to have limited onsite staffing. The Office which normally staffed by approximately 13 is temporarily reduced to five.

According to St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle, this is following the Office’s temporary closure due to a COVID-19 exposure, and now the majority of DMV staff is currently in quarantine.

Canton DMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Doyle stated that staff will only be available to meet existing appointment obligations until January 25, 2021.

Additionally, the voicemail system will be answering calls with information and an alternate phone number if further assistance is needed.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is expected to return to full staff and appointments by Monday, January 25, 2021.