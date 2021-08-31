Canton Downtown Revitalization: Village seeking input from residents

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton residents are being asked on ideas on how to transform the Village’s downtown.

Officials from the Village of Canton are currently preparing an application for the upcoming round of the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. The goal of the initiative is to “transform their downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities where residents want to live, work, and raise families.” This is the fifth application the Village of Canton has submitted to the DRI.

In the 2021 round of the DRI, New York has designated $200 million to assist communities in plan development and implement their projects. The Initiative divides the state into ten regions, Canton located in the North Country, with each region either being awarded $20 to one community, or $10 million to two communities.

Specific goals for the downtown revitalization of Canton include the creation of an active downtown place, attraction of new businesses, enhancement of public spaces, to attract a diverse population, grow the local property tax base, provide new amenities and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating more walkable development patterns.

To prepare for the application, the Canton is gathering opinions on how to transform its downtown and ideas for the project. According to Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez, “the more ideas, the better.”

“We are looking for ideas and input from everyone,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “We have had very competitive proposals over the last few years. We have relied on community input to help us focus on what the people of Canton really want, and we need to hear from them again this year. Community involvement in this process is of critical importance.”

To allow for community involvement, the Village will conduct pubic meetings. Community members can share thoughts and ideas for the application. These meetings have been scheduled for September 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. via zoom. Links will be available on the Canton website the day of the meetings.

Canton’s application for the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative will be reviewed by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. Applications are due to the state by September 15, 2021.