Canton hit by a September blizzard: Dairy Queen officially opens

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A frosty North Country morning lead to a “Blizzard” throughout the rest of the day.
The Dairy Queen in Canton has officially reopened.
After delaying the grand opening, doors officially opened on September 21, returning fan-favorites such as blizzards, dilly bars and burgers to the St. Lawrence Community.
Following a summer of construction, the newly built “Grill and Chill” stands in the same location as the previous restaurant.
The restaurant features a drive thru and outdoor seating for customers.
