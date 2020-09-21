Canton hit by a September blizzard: Dairy Queen officially opens

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A frosty North Country morning lead to a “Blizzard” throughout the rest of the day.

The Dairy Queen in Canton has officially reopened.

After delaying the grand opening, doors officially opened on September 21, returning fan-favorites such as blizzards, dilly bars and burgers to the St. Lawrence Community.

Following a summer of construction, the newly built “Grill and Chill” stands in the same location as the previous restaurant.

The restaurant features a drive thru and outdoor seating for customers.

