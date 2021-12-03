Canton man arrested after allegedly threatening kids with kitchen knife

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was charged in the final days of November after a domestic incident.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies charged 57-year-old Prentice H. Purvis of Canton, after investigating a report of a domestic incident that occurred on the North Woods Road in the Town of Canton.

According to Deputies, Purvis was found to have threatened two children with a kitchen knife. He was also found to have damaged the property of another individual and hit this individual.

Subsequently, Purvis was charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, a Misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Misdemeanor, Engendering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor and Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation.

Purvis was arraigned before Canton Town Court Judge Morgan and released on his own recognizance. A “no harass” order of protection was issued against Purvis in favor of the three victims.

