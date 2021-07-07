Canton man arrested after police chase on motor cycle in Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police have confirmed that on July 6, troopers attempted a traffic stop on Rennsselaer Street in the town of Oswegatchie on a motorcycle that was traveling north at 59 mph in a 30 mph speed zone.

According to police, the operator, identified at Cody B. Blackmer, 32, of Canton, failed to stop and increased speed. Blackmer then turned onto State Highway 812.

Police stated that “out of concern for the operator’s safety, the pursuit was terminated.”

Blackmer was then located on State Highway 812 in the town of Oswegatchie on the shoulder of the roadway.

Subsequently, he was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree.

Blackmer was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Oswegatchie Town Court.