Canton man arrested following attempted hit and run incident

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a hit and run.

New York State Police have announced that a Canton man has been arrested following an attempted hit and run. NYSP stated that the incident was reported on November 8, leading to an investigation which arrested Kenneth L. John, 38, of Canton, N.Y.

The investigation found that Johns attempted to strike an individual with his car. According to State Police, the victim avoided being fully hit, but his rand hand was hit by a side mirror of the vehicle. The victim declined medical treatment.

State Police stated that Johns ran over the victims backpack, destroying contents of a laptop computer and cell phone.

NYSP stated that Johns was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and Menacing in the third degree.

Johns was released with appearance tickets and is expected to return to Canton Town Court.

