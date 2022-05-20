CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A major drug and weapon bust in the Village of Canton has led to the arrest of a local man.

According to the Canton Police Department, a search warrant was executed on Apartment 5 located on State Street in the Village of Canton on May 19.

During the search, Police Officers seized two handguns, one with its identifying markings removed, an assault rifle and approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine. The seized items are pictured below:

Items seized on May 19 in Canton, New York

The resident of the apartment, identified as 36-year-old Keith J. McCauley, was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, possession by a convicted felon

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, possessed of a defaced firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, possession of an assault rifle

McCauley was arraigned in the Canton Town Court. He is now being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on no bail. Further charges are pending.

The St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in this investigation.