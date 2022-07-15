CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Danny S. French of Canton on July 15.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, this was after deputies investigated a reported noise complaint on County Route 27 in the Town of Canton on July 14.

The investigation alleged that French caused a “public annoyance” when he made “unreasonable” noise late at night. The Sheriff’s Office said that French also resisted arrest when deputies attempted to take him into custody.

French was subsequently arrested on the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. He was given a ticket and is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.